بالفيديو.. اعتداء 'وحشي' على شابة إيرانية

Women in Chador (a type of hijab worn by more religious women in Iran) protest, chanting:

"Our enemy is here [in #Iran]. They lie when they tell us it's the US."

Even the religious are not buying the regime's narrative. #دشمن_ما_همینجاست

الکی میگن آمریکاست pic.twitter.com/hoxkK9lA2H