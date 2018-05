اكتشاف شق بركاني جديد في هاواي

Eruption Update for May 13 at 0800. Fissure 18 opened up on Kalapana side of Hwy 132 on Halekamahina Loop Road in Lower Puna. Residents of Halekamahina Road are ordered to evacuate, and be on the alert for gas emissions and lava spatter. #mayorharrykim https://t.co/ISd9vU5Qaa