احتجاجات عربية في مدن إيرانية

تواصلت المظاهرات في العديد من مدن جنوب غرب إيران لليوم الرابع على التوالي احتجاجا على التمييز الذي تمارسه السلطات الإيرانية ضد الأقلية العربية في المنطقة.
وتناقل ناشطون مقاطع فيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تظهر العشرات من سكان مدن الحميدية وعبادان وسيد كريم والاحواز ومدن أخرى وهم يخرجون في تظاهرات ليلية احتجاجا على أوضاع العرب في إيران.
Either there's internet or not, this people WILL NOT give up! you MUST listen to us! footoge from Hamidya town in #AHWAZ, #Iran— IranNewsUpdate (@IranNewsUpdate1) April 2, 2018
@bbcpersian @ICHRI @VOAIran @manototv @WalidPhares @EmilyThornberry @AmbJohnBolton @Channel4News #FreeIran #Iranprotests #FreeAllProtesters #براندازم pic.twitter.com/GXczqtN9Pt
Security forces suppress #Iran’s #Ahwaz protests as they reach fourth day #IranProtests #IranUprising #FreeIran https://t.co/P05FPRVbNy via @AlArabiya_Eng pic.twitter.com/YGSKbkkSJU— farmandehMehrdad (@farmandeMehrdad) April 2, 2018
وأفاد ناشطون بتعرض متظاهرين، بينهم نساء، للاعتقال، فيما أشار آخرون إلى أن قوات الأمن استخدمت القنابل المسيلة للدموع لتفريق التظاهرات، ما تسبب في حصول إصابات في صفوف المتظاهرين.
On the early morning of Sunday, April 2, #Ahwaz -#Iran— mahsti25 (@mahsti25metana1) April 2, 2018
Two Ahwazi Arab protesters were arrested by agents of the Ministry of Intelligence, Jomae Savari 32, & Suri Saalabi (Savari) 42.#IranProtests #FreeAllProtesters #IranianProtests pic.twitter.com/E6eX8n4Zyr
April 2 SW #Iran— Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) April 1, 2018
Fearing pupular protests, the #Iran regime launched a parade of anti-insurgency forces to create fear among the people in the Bazar of Abadan.
Continue #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/dw0Q66WDT5
Many Ahwazi Arabs Got Arrested but Anti Regime Protests Continues.https://t.co/Vcp312MIip #Ahwaz #IranProtests #FreeAllProtesters @UN #Humanrights @HRW @Amnesty @UNhumanrights @Reuters @CNNbrk @BBCnews @NYTimes @WashingtonPost @WSJ @guardian @FoxNews @Independent @Alarabiya pic.twitter.com/6J2Az6vfTV— aLi Bz (@aLiBz16) April 2, 2018
ويشعر عرب الأحواز بالتهميش من قبل الحكومة وخصوصا في وسائل الإعلام الحكومية، بعد أن بث التلفزيون الحكومي في آذار/مارس الماضي برنامجا للأطفال بعنوان "القبعة الحمراء" استعرض فيه الهويات العرقية في إيران دون أن يذكر العرب.