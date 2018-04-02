Accessibility links

logo-print
بحث
سابق لاحق
عاجل
أهم الأخبار

احتجاجات عربية في مدن إيرانية

مظاهرات سابقة في إيران

تواصلت المظاهرات في العديد من مدن جنوب غرب إيران لليوم الرابع على التوالي احتجاجا على التمييز الذي تمارسه السلطات الإيرانية ضد الأقلية العربية في المنطقة.

وتناقل ناشطون مقاطع فيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تظهر العشرات من سكان مدن الحميدية وعبادان وسيد كريم والاحواز ومدن أخرى وهم يخرجون في تظاهرات ليلية احتجاجا على أوضاع العرب في إيران.

وأفاد ناشطون بتعرض متظاهرين، بينهم نساء، للاعتقال، فيما أشار آخرون إلى أن قوات الأمن استخدمت القنابل المسيلة للدموع لتفريق التظاهرات، ما تسبب في حصول إصابات في صفوف المتظاهرين.

ويشعر عرب الأحواز بالتهميش من قبل الحكومة وخصوصا في وسائل الإعلام الحكومية، بعد أن بث التلفزيون الحكومي في آذار/مارس الماضي برنامجا للأطفال بعنوان "القبعة الحمراء" استعرض فيه الهويات العرقية في إيران دون أن يذكر العرب.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG