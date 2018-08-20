قتيل في تحطم طائرة بأريزونا

لقي شخص مصرعه وأصيب آخر في تحطم طائرة صغيرة في مفترق طرق الاثنين في مدينة فينكس بولاية أريزونا، حسب ما ذكرت السلطات.
ووقع الحادث في الساعة السابعة صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي على مسافة غير بعيدة من مطار المدينة دير فالي.
وأكدت المتحدثة باسم جهاز الطيران في فينكس هيذر ليسنر حصيلة الضحايا، لكن المعلومات الأولية لم تكشف عما إذا كان القتيل والمصاب على متن الطائرة أم في الطريق.
وأظهرت صور من المكان حطام الطائرة الصغيرة وسط الطريق الذي انتشرت فيه عناصر من أجهزة المطافئ والطوارئ.
A live update at 11am from the scene of a deadly plane crash outside the Phoenix FBI Building at 7th St. & Deer Valley Rd. One person killed, another injured. Still un-clear if plane was coming or going from Deer Valley Airport or what went wrong. pic.twitter.com/UWIuNoaM9I— John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) August 20, 2018
Plane crash in front of the Phoenix FBI building at 7th St. & Deer Valley. One dead, one injured. Aircraft struck two vehicles when It crashed. Avoid area, police expect to be on scene for a while. pic.twitter.com/pnKigYOp66— John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) August 20, 2018
CRASH SITE: Aerial footage shows a plane crash involving a single-engine home-built plane at a Phoenix intersection this morning, killing one and injuring one; some nearby cars were damaged but no one on the ground was hurt. https://t.co/9zGXbi5bOm pic.twitter.com/AtGstkzA9L— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 20, 2018
وأوضحت ليسنر أن الحادث لم يؤثر على حركة الملاحة في مطار دير فالي.