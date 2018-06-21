ترامب ينتقد قوانين الهجرة ويستبعد إصلاحها قريبا

استبعد الرئيس دونالد ترامب أن ينجح الكونغرس في تمرير مشروع قرار لإصلاح قوانين الهجرة من المقرر أن يصوت عليه مجلس النواب في وقت لاحق من الخميس.
وقال ترامب في سلسلة تغريدات إن أي عمل جيد في مجلس النواب سيلقى معارضة في مجلس الشيوخ بسبب عدم وجود أصوات كافية للجمهوريين تسمح بإقرار قوانين:
What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate, and the Dems are only looking to Obstruct (which they feel is good for them in the Mid-Terms). Republicans must get rid of the stupid Filibuster Rule-it is killing you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018
وحث ترامب الديموقراطيين والجمهوريين على العمل معا من أجل إصلاح ما وصفه بـ "قوانين الهجرة السخيفة":
We shouldn’t be hiring judges by the thousands, as our ridiculous immigration laws demand, we should be changing our laws, building the Wall, hire Border Agents and Ice and not let people come into our country based on the legal phrase they are told to say as their password.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018
وقد جاءت تغريدات ترامب غداة توقيعه أمرا تنفيذيا ينهي سياسة فصل أطفال طالبي اللجوء عن ذويهم عند احتجازهم على الحدود بين الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك.